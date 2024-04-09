Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Netizens Share Stunning Pictures, Videos Of Rare Celestial Event | Check Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an awe-inspiring event that drew the attention of millions globally, a total solar eclipse was seen in the skies on Monday, creating a breathtaking scene as the Moon completely blocked the Sun's light. Netizens shared mesmerising pictures of the celestial event on various social media platforms.

The first solar eclipse of 2024 occurs today. This complete solar eclipse will cross Mexico, the United States, and Canada on its way across North America, but it won't be seen from India. Thus, regardless of their geographic location, astronomers, physicists, eclipse aficionados, and skywatchers are filled with excitement as they anxiously anticipate this event.

As aficionados anxiously anticipate real-time photos and videos of today's complete solar eclipse, excitement is high. These images spread swiftly throughout the internet, gaining popularity and going viral very quickly.

Take a look at what netizens shared on social media:

Now, let's define a solar eclipse. It happens when the Moon casts a shadow across Earth as it moves in front of the Sun. These alignments are uncommon, though, because of the Moon's orbit's little inclination with respect to Earth's orbit around the Sun.

The sky seems strangely different during a total solar eclipse; it looks like the change from dawn to twilight. If the weather permits, those who are within the eclipse's path might witness the celestial splendor of the sun's corona, which is its outer atmosphere that is usually hidden by the sun's radiance. Those who are in the center of the Moon's shadow when it moves across Earth get to witness the breathtaking totality. This time, the solar eclipse covered a 115-mile totality span that included Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

