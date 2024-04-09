               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

WATCH: Anant Ambani's Birthday: Salman Khan, Orry And Others Arrive In Jamnagar


4/9/2024 4:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan departed Mumbai for Gujarat's Jamnagar late Monday night on April 8. He will attend millionaire Anant Ambani's birthday party in the city. Several photographs and videos of Salman from Mumbai's Kalina airport are circulating on social media. Later, he was observed arriving at the Jamnagar Airport.

Salman's airport look

In the photographs and videos, Salman was clad in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He was accompanied, as usual, by his security Shera, who led the actor to his car at the Jamnagar airport.

Orry at the airport

Orry was also pictured at the Kalina airport on Monday evening, indicating that he will be attending the huge celebration.

Expected guest list

According to speculations, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya have also traveled to Jamnagar to join Anant's spectacular birthday celebration. Singer B Praak will be performing at the party.

Anant Ambani will be celebrating his 29th birthday on April 10, 2024.

MENAFN09042024007385015968ID1108074275

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search