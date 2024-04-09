Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Wild Card Entry Abhishek Sreekumar Gets Maximum Nomination Vote From Housemates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first nomination took place after the entry of six new wild card entries in the Bigg Boss house. The bigg boss conducted open nimination to show the heat of the competition. Around 9 contested were nominated for the eviction process this week. Meanhile, the wild card entry Abhishek Sreekumar along with Jaanmoni Das received highest votes.
Sreeerekha, Rishi, Nora, Sreethu, Saranya, Ansiba and Jinto also got nominated. Jinto was direct nominated by the power team. The Den team nominated each other very impressingly. Among the newcomers, Abhishek Sreekumar was the only one who got a nomination.
Sreerekha - 2 votes
Rishi - 2 votes
Nora - 2 votes
Sreethu - 2 votes
Saranya - 3 votes
Ansiba - 6 votes
Abhishek Sreekumar - 9 votes
Jaanmoni Das - 9 votes
Jinto - Power Room Nomination
At the same time, Bigg Boss Malayalam season six has selected the new captain this week. Despite criticism from other participants in the house, the Tunnel team, who won this week's power assignment, named Jasmine as the new captain of the house.
