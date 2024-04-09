Kannur Bomb Blast: Police Detain 2 More Persons From Udumalpet

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: The police have arrested two more people in connection with Panoor bomb blast. The DYFI Kunnothparamba unit secretary Shijilal and Akshay were arrested. The police indicated that all those arrested, including DYFI officials, had knowledge of bomb-making.



The police stated that the group of criminal gangs of Kovallur and Panoor were behind the bomb-making. According to the police, one group was led by Vineesh, who was injured in the blast and the other group was led by Devanand, who recommended the imposition of Kappa. There were clashes between the two groups earlier. The police stated that they started making bombs to scare the opponents.

There are 12 accused involved in the case including four DYFI unit officers. A Special Investigation Team has taken four people into custody over the bomb blast that claimed one life at Panoor on Friday (April 5). The four in police custody are CPM activists named Arun, Athul, Shibin Lal and Sayooj. Sayooj, who tried to escape to Coimbatore, was caught from Palakkad.



The incident occurred around 1 am on Friday (April 05) when a blast occurred on the terrace of a house in Muliyathode, Panoor. One individual suffered a severe injury to his palm, while the other sustained facial wounds in the explosion. Police promptly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to the Pariyaram Government Medical College hospital.

