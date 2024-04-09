Kerala Gold Rate On April 09 2024: Record-Breaking Price As One Sovereign Of Gold Touches Rs 52,600

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The gold prices in Kerala continue to increase at a record rate. One sovereign (pavan) of gold on Tuesday (April 09) costs Rs 52,600, the highest in the month. The gold price increased by Rs 80 today. On Monday (April 08), the price of one sovereign gold was Rs 52,520.

The rise in the international market price is the reason for the sudden increase in the gold price. It is estimated that the price is likely to rise further.

April gold price at a glance:

April 1 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 680. The market price was Rs 50,880



April 2 - The price of one sovereign dipped by Rs 200. The market price was Rs 50,680



April 3 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 600. The market price was Rs 51,280



April 4 - The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 400. The market price was Rs 51,680

April 5- The price of one sovereign fell by Rs 360. The market price was Rs 51,320

April 6- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 1160. The market price Rs 52,280

April 7- No change in market price. The market price was Rs 52,280

April 8- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 240. The market price was Rs.52520

April 9- The price of one sovereign increased by Rs 80. The market price is Rs 52,600.

According to traders, gold prices are likely to go up as people across the globe have started to purchase it as a safe investment.

