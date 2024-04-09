Ranbir Kapoor's Workout For 'Ramayana' Will Leave You Sweating, 41-Year-Old's Exercising Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwar's upcoming film 'Ramayana'. The actor has gone through a significant transformation for his character in the film and while the actor has been thinner in recent weeks, a new video reveals that he has undertaken extensive training to resemble the role. A new video shows just a taste of the hard training he has been undergoing to fit the role.

The workout video

In a video shared by his trainer, Ranbir can be seen doing various workout activities to prepare for the role. Ranbir is doing everything from tough workouts to runs through broad fields, and swimming to going up the hills to get into the character's condition. While the video demonstrates how much effort he is putting into appearing the part, a few observant followers claim to have noticed Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha in it.

'Ramayana'

Nitesh Tiwari has begun filming for 'Ramayana', and the first videos of the film's set were released on social media. Later, images of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the shoot were leaked.

