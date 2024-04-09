BREAKING: BRS Leader K Kavitha Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody Until April 23 In Delhi Excise Policy Scam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BRS leader K Kavitha has been sent to judicial custody until April 23 in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy Scam. The leader of the BRS has appealed to the court for interim bail, citing the need to support her 16-year-old son during his exams. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Kavitha's legal team presented arguments before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who delayed the decision until Monday.

K Kavitha was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case at her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15. Kavitha, a notable figure within the "South Group," allegedly involved in a bribery scheme of Rs 100 crore to the governing Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in exchange for significant liquor licenses, is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Delhi excise policy case: Court denies interim bail plea to BRS leader K Kavitha

Previously,

ED carried out raids at the homes of Kavitha's nephew Meka Sri Sharan Rao and sister-in-law Akila on March 23. There were speculations that more family members could be detained by the ED. Previous court orders mandated strict conditions for Kavitha's ED custody, including questioning in a place with CCTV surveillance and keeping records of the footage.

In 2021-22, the Delhi government initiated an excise policy to revitalize the liquor industry, aiming to replace the sales-volume-based system with a fee structure for licenses. The policy promised upgraded stores without metal grilles, enhancing the customer experience. However, it was cancelled after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena requested a CBI investigation, alleging irregularities.