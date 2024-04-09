Agencies Have Physically And Mentally Harassed, Coerced, Threatened Me In 2.5 Years: K Kavitha Writes To Court

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha faced a setback as a Delhi court denied her bail on Monday. Kavitha later addressed a letter to the Rouse Avenue court, expressing concerns over a breach of her privacy and reiterating her cooperation with investigating agencies. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and has remained in judicial custody at Tihar Jail since March 26.

Kavitha's bail plea, which cited her 16-year-old son's impending exams and a provision in the anti-money laundering law favouring the release of female accused on bail, was dismissed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. The judge reserved her verdict on April 4 before ultimately rejecting Kavitha's application.

In the letter, Kavitha voiced concerns about her personal mobile phone number being publicly displayed on television channels. Kavitha emphasized her role as a dedicated mother.

In a critical assessment of the case, Kavitha questioned its credibility, citing inconsistencies in statements provided by the individuals involved. She also raised suspicions of political motivations influencing these testimonies.

"In the last 2.5 years of investigation, both agencies (CBI and ED) conducted multiple raids, physically and mentally harassed, coerced, threatened and arrested many people. Yet, all they could accumulate were a bunch of statements from people who kept changing their statements and political alliances. This whole case is based on statements. Justice Sanjay Khanna himself said, 'No money trail, no proof of corruption. This case be thrown away," she said.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail plea, arguing that the exception for women under the proviso to Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is intended for women who lack agency, not for individuals like Kavitha, who holds a prominent political position.

The ED alleges that Kavitha is one of the main accused in the case, accusing her of involvement in bribery and benefiting through proxies based on documents and WhatsApp chats.

Zoheb Hossain, the special public prosecutor for the ED, also asserted that Kavitha had tampered with evidence, including data on her mobile phone, as indicated by forensic reports.

Regarding Kavitha's son's exams, Hossain noted that seven out of twelve papers had already been completed and that the 16-year-old boy had family members to support him.

Kavitha has also filed a regular bail application before the court, scheduled for hearing arguments on April 20.

Although Kavitha has not been formally charged in any of the six ED charge sheets filed so far, she has been identified as a significant figure in court documents.

The primary allegation against Kavitha involves her purported involvement in a bribery scheme known as the "South Group," which allegedly paid kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in exchange for favourable treatment in securing retail zones under the Delhi excise policy.

Furthermore, Kavitha is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which issued a summons to her last month in connection with the case.