Household Vacuum Cleaner Market To Reach USD 47.3 Billion By 2032 | Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The household vacuum cleaner market size was valued at USD 25.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to have a market size of USD 47.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.1%.

Consumer Awareness and High Spending on Household Goods to Propel Market Demand

The household vacuum cleaner market grew in 2023, driven by heightened consumer awareness regarding hygiene and its associated health benefits. Increasing disposable income, rising income levels, and evolving urban lifestyles have spurred consumer spending on home appliances like vacuum cleaners. Moreover, improved living standards and growing awareness of the benefits of vacuum cleaners are expected to propel the global market significantly. Changing consumer preferences, energy efficiency, and quality standards are creating new opportunities for market expansion.

Various organizations worldwide, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), and ANEC, are implementing regulations to enhance energy ratings for new product categories while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These regulations contribute to environmental sustainability and enable users to save on operational costs over time. As a result, the household vacuum cleaner market is projected to experience high growth in the coming years.

Additionally, the convenience and effectiveness of vacuum cleaners in household cleaning further drive market demand. With limited time to manage household activities, consumers prioritize convenience, efficiency, and time-saving features when purchasing vacuum cleaners. Technological advancements in vacuum cleaners have addressed changing consumer needs, with features such as robotic vacuum cleaners being operated through mobile applications. These advancements in interactive technology enhance user experience and cater to evolving household requirements.

Segmentation Overview:

The global household vacuum cleaner market has been segmented into product, type, sales channel, and region.

Canister registered substantial growth in 2023, with an anticipated positive growth.

The household vacuum cleaner market segmentation, based on product, comprises upright, canister, central, drum, wet/dry, robotic, and others. The canister segment held a substantial market share in 2023. A canister vacuum cleaner has a cleaning head separated from the vacuum generator and a flexible hose to collect dust into dust bags.

Cordless Vacuum Segment to Attain Significant Growth in the Forecast Period.

The household vacuum cleaner market is bifurcated into cordless and corded based on type. The cordless vacuum segment is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. These vacuums are lightweight and portable, making them easy to carry and suitable for multi-purpose cleaning.

Household Vacuum Cleaner Market Report Highlights:

The global household vacuum cleaner market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2032.

Demand for household vacuum cleaners is likely to grow in the forecast period owing to digitalization and the availability of a wide array of portable cleaning devices.

The household vacuum cleaner market share was high in Asia Pacific in 2023. This can be attributed to emerging economies such as India, Japan, and China. Consumers' increasing focus on better lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for high-end vacuum cleaner products.

Some prominent players in the household vacuum cleaner market report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, LG Electronics, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group, Electrolux AB, Bissell Inc., Techtronic Industries, iRobot Corporation, and Nilfisk Group.

