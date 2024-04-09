Invenco By GVR Expands India Footprint, Unveils Technology Centre

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Global provider of self-service payment solutions Invenco by GVR on Tuesday said that it has expanded its footprint in India by unveiling a new technology centre.

The firm unveiled the new office in Bengaluru and said that it chose the site because it was among the most exciting technology centres globally and could support a rapid ramp-up of the company's plans.

"Setting up our new hub in Bengaluru is a major step forward in our mission to become the go-to operating system for convenience retail. This new space empowers our team to develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions that will transform the industry for our global clientele," Karthik Ganapathi, President of Invenco by GVR, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the state-of-the-art facility becomes the central hub for Invenco by GVR's core functions, including engineering, IT services and data analytics.

This technology centre will provide hardware and software-based technical solutions to the group and will have a team of 250 highly-skilled professionals.

In addition, the company mentioned that the new office represents more than just physical growth for Invenco by GVR. It reflects the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative and innovative work environment.

The company's other strategic technology centres are located in the US, New Zealand, Italy, and Argentina.