Three Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In UP's Pratapgarh

(MENAFN- IANS) Pratapgarh, April 9 (IANS) Three devotees were killed when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.

The bus was carrying pilgrims from Unnao to Vindhyachal Dham.

Eighteen other passengers on the bus were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. The seriously injured devotees were referred to a higher medical facility in Prayagraj.

As per reports, this accident happened near Phoolmati of Hathigwan police station area of Pratapgarh district.

The police reached the accident site, along with the local people, conducted a rescue operation and sent the injured to the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken cognizance of the accident. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and also directed the officials to expedite relief work and ensure proper treatment of the injured devotees.