Tara's Pregnancy Fills Dhruv With Joy, Suryapratap Loses His Patience In 'Dhruv Tara'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) In the upcoming episodes of 'Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare', Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) will celebrate joyously upon learning about Tara's pregnancy, while Suryapratap (Karan V Grover) begins to lose his patience.

Tara (Riya Sharma) worries about the lengths that Suryapratap will go to, especially after witnessing his violent outburst at the mandap. Hurt by what he perceives as Tara's betrayal, Suryapratap vows not to let the situation go easily.

It will be interesting to see what actions Suryapratap will take after learning about Tara's pregnancy.

Speaking about the sequence, Riya said: "The upcoming track is going to be an interesting one as Suryapratap, Tara, and Dhruv find themselves in a complicated situation. While Dhruv is happy about the pregnancy, he's not in his right senses to support Tara through it."

"Tara faces a strong enemy in Suryapratap, who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. It will be intriguing for viewers to witness how Tara navigates this challenge and handles Suryapratap's anger while ensuring the safety of her baby and Dhruv," she added.

Karan shared: "Suryapratap has always had his way and is used to getting what he wants. Recently viewers have seen an evil and darker side of him. But now, his anger has reached a whole new level upon hearing about Tara's pregnancy. Viewers will see a side of him they've never seen before, and his next moves will keep them hooked."

The show unfolds an interesting tale of love and time travel, set against the backdrop of the 17th and 21st centuries.

'Dhruv Tara' airs Monday to Saturday at 8 p.m. on Sony SAB.