Social commerce industry in Nigeria is expected to grow by 38.3% on annual basis to reach US$1.55 billion in 2024. The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.2% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1.12 billion in 2023 to reach US$6.03 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2020-2029).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Scope

Nigeria Social Commerce Key Players



Facebook

Instagram

Jiji

Sendbox reselr

Nigeria Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029



Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel Hospitality

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029



B2B

B2C C2C

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029



Mobile Desktop

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029



Domestic Cross Border

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029



Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029



Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment Cash

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying Product Review Platforms

Nigeria Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2023



By Age

By Income Level By Gender

