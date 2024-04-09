Egypt Social Commerce Market Intelligence And Future Growth Dynamics Databook, 2020-2023 And 2024-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. Egypt Boasts a Thriving Social Commerce Sector

Egypt's social commerce industry is set for a period of significant growth, with projections indicating an annual increase of 36.1% leading to a valuation of US$1.41 billion in 2024. Fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8% from 2024 to 2029, the social commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in Egypt is anticipated to escalate from US$1.03 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$5.20 billion by the end of 2029.



An in-depth analysis reveals more than 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) that are crucial to understanding the multifaceted dynamics of Egypt's social commerce market. These include insights into retail product dynamics across various categories such as clothing, footwear, beauty, personal care, electronics, and more. Additionally, end-use segments such as B2B, B2C, and C2C, along with device usage, purchase locations, city tier, and payment methods, are meticulously detailed, offering stakeholders a panoramic view of the market to strategize effectively.

Market Size and Consumer Behavior: Key Drivers for Growth

The comprehensive analysis extends to a forecast by retail product categories, end-use consumer segment, device, location, payment method, and platforms. It also details emerging trends, such as video commerce and group buying. A closer look at consumer demographics and behavior, including age, income level, and gender, provides an additional layer of granularity that informs a deeper understanding of the growth drivers in the market.

Professionals Gain an Edge with Data-Centric Market Analysis

This significant expansion in social commerce is powered by a variety of factors including increased mobile and internet penetration, innovative payment solutions, and a changing consumer purchasing behavior. Professionals in the field can leverage these data-centric insights to discern market opportunities, formulate targeted strategies, and accommodate market-specific trends and risks.

Conclusion

Overall, the findings underscore the vibrancy and potential of the social commerce landscape in Egypt. Organizations and investors looking to the future will find the market ripe with opportunities for growth and innovation.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.8% Regions Covered Egypt



Companies Featured



Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

Brimore Taager Shopping

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Egyptian Social Commerce Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900