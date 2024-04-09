SPPL Launches E-Commerce Platform, Aims To Do Yearly Business Of Rs 100 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Homegrown consumer electronics player Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) on Tuesday launched its own e-commerce platform with an aim to do a yearly business of Rs 100 crore.

The company said that it targets to sell over one lakh products annually through the Android and iOS-friendly website, comprising a range of products such as ACs, coolers, washing machines and televisions.

"To address the ever-increasing demand, we have decided to launch our e-commerce portal with never-seen-before deals for the customers," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, said in a statement.

"The customers will now be able to convert their living rooms into experience zones with our exciting range of QLED and ACs during IPL," he added.

Moreover, the company mentioned that this move will enable it to sell its range of products as a way to complement existing sales channels.

To deliver products in Delhi-NCR within 48 hours and other cities within 4-5 days, SPPL aims to further simplify the delivery process and bring down the delivery time to a minimum, it added.

The company has built an offline network in 24 states with over 10,000 billing counters. It aims to further strengthen its online and offline presence equally.