Cruzeiro Sack Manager Larcamon

(MENAFN- IANS) Rio de Janeiro, April 9 (IANS) Four-time Brazilian Serie A champions Cruzeiro have sacked Argentine manager Nicolas Larcamon after less than four months in the role.

The announcement followed Cruzeiro's 3-1 defeat to local rivals Atletico Mineiro on Sunday, a result that condemned Larcamon's men to a 5-3 aggregate loss in the final of the Minas Gerais state championship.

"We have decided to relieve Nicolas Larcamon of his duties in charge of the first team," read a statement on Cruzeiro's website. "We would like to thank him for his commitment to this club on a daily basis and wish him every success in the future."

Larcamon led the Belo Horizonte outfit to seven wins, four draws and three losses after replacing Paulo Autuori in December.

Cruzeiro finished 14th in the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings last year, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

They will open their 2024 league campaign with a home clash against Botafogo on April 14.

Cruzeiro are owned by legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo, who purchased a controlling stake in the club in December 2018.