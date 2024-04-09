(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dercum's disease market size was valued at USD 13.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 24.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Growing awareness of Dercum's disease induces significant industry growth

Increased awareness of Dercum's Disease among healthcare professionals has significant implications for early diagnosis when patients exhibit symptoms such as chronic pain and fatty tissue growth. This heightened awareness facilitates early detection, enabling prompt treatment and potentially leading to better patient outcomes. Additionally, improved awareness equips individuals with better access to information regarding available treatments, support services, and resources for managing the condition. Well-informed patients are more likely to actively engage in their healthcare, readily adapting to lifestyle changes to enhance their quality of life.

As awareness of Dercum's Disease continues to rise, there is a corresponding growth and advancement in the global market for products and services tailored to address this rare condition. Enhanced diagnostic tools enable healthcare providers to detect Dercum's Disease at earlier stages, even before symptoms manifest. Early identification facilitates timely intervention and management, potentially averting disease progression and alleviating patient health and well-being burden. Moreover, advancements in diagnostic techniques enhance the accuracy of Dercum's Disease diagnosis, minimizing the risk of misdiagnosis.

Accurate diagnosis is paramount for devising effective treatment strategies tailored to individual patients with Dercum's Disease. Thus, advancements in diagnostic methods drive market growth by enabling early identification, accurate diagnosis, differentiation from similar conditions, disease monitoring, research progress, and patient empowerment. These developments ultimately contribute to improved patient outcomes, instill confidence in healthcare providers, and foster ongoing innovation in diagnosing and treating Dercum's Disease.

Segmentation Overview:

The global dercum's disease market has been segmented into drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region.

Oncology registered a massive growth in 2023

Based on therapeutic areas, the market is further segmented as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, respiratory disorders, autoimmune diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, and others (Rare Diseases). Oncology has experienced significant growth in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Online is the leading end-use segment

Online accounted for a significant market share in 2023, and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies are expected to hold a dominant position in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of ECOA solutions by companies, as these technologies play a crucial role in advancing clinical trials by optimizing and improving the precision of data gathering.

Dercum's Disease Market Report Highlights:

The global dercum's disease market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2032.

The increasing prevalence of diseases has led to a growing need for clinical trials to use more advanced endpoints and outcome measures.

North America registered substantial growth in 2023 and is projected to account for a leading position in forthcoming years.

Some prominent players in the dercum's disease market report include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

