Invitation to Cargotec's Capital Markets Days on 28–29 May 2024

Cargotec has the pleasure to invite analysts and investors to its Capital Markets Days in Helsinki, Finland on Tuesday, the 28th and Wednesday the 29th May, 2024. The two-day event will focus on Hiab and Kalmar as separate businesses, and their further value creation potential following Cargotec's Board of Directors' decision to propose to separate Kalmar as a new standalone listed company on or about 30 June 2024*.



Hiab is an industry pioneer in on-road load handling with a strong track record of profitable growth and attractive M&A potential. Kalmar is a technology forerunner in container handling and heavy logistics with strong market positions, geared to grow by making the industry electrified and more sustainable.

Both Hiab and Kalmar Capital Markets Days will take place at Flik Studios in Sanomatalo (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki). The language of the events and the material will be English. The presentations may also be viewed via a live and recorded webcast at Cargotec's Investors website. It will be possible to ask questions during the webcast.

Programme for Hiab CMD 2024, Tuesday 28 May



2:00 PM Registration

2:30 PM Presentations

Casimir Lindholm - CEO, Cargotec

Scott Phillips - President, Hiab

Hiab business management deep dives

4:40 PM Wrap-up and Q&A 6:30 PM Dinner with management in Helsinki City Centre

Programme for Kalmar CMD 2024, Wednesday 29 May



9:00 AM Registration and light breakfast

9:30 AM Presentations

Sami Niiranen - President & proposed CEO, Kalmar

Sakari Ahdekivi - CFO, Kalmar

Kalmar business management deep dives

11:40 AM Wrap-up and Q&A 12:30 PM Lunch with management in Helsinki City Centre

Cargotec reserves the right to amend the event programmes.

Registration and further information

In order to attend Hiab and Kalmar's Capital Markets Days 2024 in person, please register via this link by no later than Wednesday, the 8th May 2024. It is also possible to register at Cargotec's Investors website .

Kindly note that Cargotec reserves the right to limit in-person attendance to institutional investors and analysts only. Retail investors are welcome to participate in the Capital Markets Day via the webcast.

More information about the planned separation can be found on Cargotec's demerger webpage .

*The demerger is subject to approval at Cargotec's Annual General Meeting on 30 May 2024.

This release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (“US Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, unless such securities are registered under the US Securities Act, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the US Securities Act. The Kalmar shares have not been approved or disapproved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, any state securities commission or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed comment upon, or endorsed the merit of, the demerger or the accuracy or the adequacy of this release.

