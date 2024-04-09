Saudi FM, Palestinian PM Discuss Palestine Developments In Makkah Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met late Tuesday in Makkah with Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, discussing with him the latest developments in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two touched on efforts to bring on a sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which would allow for the safe entry of humanitarian aid.
The two officials also explored the agenda of the Palestinian government. (end)
