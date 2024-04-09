Azerbaijani Top Diplomat Meets With His Kyrgyz Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with KyrgyzZheenbek Kulubaev, Azernews reports, citing a postshared by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The post reads:

"Glad to meet Zheenbek Kulubaev, FM of brotherly Kyrgyz Republicwithin the framework of an official visit. Reiterated theimportance of continuing mutual contacts to further enhance theAzerbaijani-Kyrgyz strategic partnership. Informed about@COP29_AZpresidency & post-conflict regional situation."

It was noted that the ministers held a one-on-one meeting.

The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an officialvisit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduledbilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.