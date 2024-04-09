Azerbaijani Top Diplomat Meets With His Kyrgyz Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with KyrgyzZheenbek Kulubaev, Azernews reports, citing a postshared by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
"Glad to meet Zheenbek Kulubaev, FM of brotherly Kyrgyz Republicwithin the framework of an official visit. Reiterated theimportance of continuing mutual contacts to further enhance theAzerbaijani-Kyrgyz strategic partnership. Informed about@COP29_AZpresidency & post-conflict regional situation."
It was noted that the ministers held a one-on-one meeting.
The day before, the Azerbaijani minister embarked on an officialvisit to Kyrgyzstan. As part of the visit, he has scheduledbilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of the country.
