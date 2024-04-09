President Ilham Aliyev Visits Hajigabul District

The head of state inaugurated the Mughan-Birinji Pashali-IkinjiPashali-Shorbachi-Birinji Udullu-Taghili-Ikinji Udullu-Gubadlihighway in the Hajigabul district and inspected a complex ofirrigation facilities designed to deliver water from the Kur Riverto a 4200-hectare area owned by“Agro Dairy” LLC through a pumpingstation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.