Russian Troops Shell Mykolaiv Region Three Times With Artillery At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of April 9, Russian troops shelled the territory of Mykolaiv region three times with artillery.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim in Telegra .

"Tonight, April 9, at 03:38, the enemy fired artillery at the city of Ochakiv and the waters of the Ochakiv community," he said.

Kim also noted that at 03:35 and 03:38 at night, April 9, enemy artillery shelling was recorded on the territory of the Kutsurub community.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

In addition, last night, air defense forces and means destroyed three Shahed 131/136 UAV s in Mykolaiv region.

