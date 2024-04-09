NTPC aims for 5GW Capacity addition in FY 25

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 8th April, 2024: NTPC Ltd. India's largest integrated power utility, has set a target to add 5GW of installed capacity reflecting its commitment to providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

NTPC aims to add 3GW of RE capacity, exemplifying its steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship. Simultaneously, the power major aims to add 2GW to its thermal energy capacity, strengthening India's energy infrastructure.

In FY24, NTPC successfully added 3,924 MW of new capacity to its portfolio, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to nearly 76 GW. Presently, the group has an operational RE capacity of 3.5 GW, with an extensive pipeline exceeding 20 GW.



By 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil based capacity to 45-50% of the company's portfolio that will include 60 GW RE capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW.



NTPC Ltd. is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.







