Today In Kuwait History

1962 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating patents.
1991 -- The United Nations Security Council issued Resolution 689, forming an observation mission along the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders.
2007 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated the Avenues shopping mall, the project cost KD 650 million,the mall stretches over 395,000 square meters.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to reduce permits for entries during the curfew to 50 percent of the total number. 2020 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet approved the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's proposal for electronic system to schedule shopping centers visits, aiming to reduce crowding and prevent infection spread between consumers. 2023 -- Amiri Decree was issued to form the new Kuwaiti Cabinet with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as its head. (end) sm
