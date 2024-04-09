Today In Kuwait History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 9 (KUNA)

1962 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a law regulating patents.

1991 -- The United Nations Security Council issued Resolution 689, forming an observation mission along the Kuwaiti-Iraqi borders.

2007 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated the Avenues shopping mall, the project cost KD 650 million,the mall stretches over 395,000 square meters.

2020 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to reduce permits for entries during the curfew to 50 percent of the total number. 2020 -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet approved the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's proposal for electronic system to schedule shopping centers visits, aiming to reduce crowding and prevent infection spread between consumers. 2023 -- Amiri Decree was issued to form the new Kuwaiti Cabinet with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as its head. (end) sm