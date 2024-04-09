PCR Technologies Market Share, Development and Forecast Report, 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, In 2023, the revenue from the PCR technologies market totalled USD 13,709.3 million, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% through the forecast period. This growth is anticipated to propel the market to reach USD 23,672.5 million by 2030.



This can be credited to the surge in communicable illness and genetic disorder occurrence and the surge in investments to advance diagnostic techs. Furthermore, the growing awareness of initial disease analysis and novelties in products is projected to boost the development of this industry.



In 2023, Reagents and consumables had the largest share, of more than 70%, and this category is projected to lead the product segment throughout the projection period. This is mainly because of the regular use of consumables and reagents for PCR testing. Basically, the growing occurrence of communicable diseases, particularly COVID-19, propels the industry in this category.



In 2023, real-time polymerase chain reaction held the largest share, and this category is projected to have a substantial CAGR, of 8%, during the projection period. This is mainly because it is one of the most extensively utilized methods throughout the globe in an extensive variety of applications, like species abundance quantification, cancer phenotyping, diagnostic test development, and gene expression analysis.



The rising need for digital PCR kits and assays, reagents, and consumables is one of the major propellers for the industry, particularly since the pandemic. As the epidemic broke out, the need for digital PCR tests from biotech and life sciences businesses rose significantly. polymerase chain reaction tests were directed at all types of places, from airports and hospitals to shopping malls and stadia, to spot and isolate patients with the infection.



On the basis of application, the diagnostics category grips the largest share, mainly because PCR tests are an extremely precise way to identify certain hereditary changes and communicable diseases. The tests work by discovering the DNA or RNA of a pathogen or irregular cells in a sample.



As a result of the development of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, hospitals, and diagnostic centres accounted for more than 35% of the sector in 2023. PCR equipment and diagnostic tools for the diagnosis of viruses and genetic tests are extensively used in hospitals and medical centers. In this respect, the market growth of that end user category is driven by an increased incidence of infectious diseases and increasing awareness about when to diagnose.



In 2023, the North American region accounted for the largest share, of 40%, and the region is projected to remain dominant in the future as well. This can be credited to the surge in the occurrence of communicable illness, improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, and the launch of advanced PCR instruments and consumables by key companies.



