Fairmont Doha Unveils Exclusive Offerings For Eid

Doha, Qatar: Fairmont Doha is pleased to announce an array of exclusive offerings tailored to create cherished family moments this Eid al-Fitr. From opulent brunches to luxurious stays, an Eid celebration that exceeds expectations is promised by Fairmont Doha.

The Grandest of Family Moments is envisioned by guests as they are immersed in this exclusive stay package, where every detail is crafted to delight. While a generous 50% off the second room booking is enjoyed by families, the day begins with a sumptuous breakfast spread at Vaya!. Moments of tranquillity await parents as children engage in a plethora of captivating activities at the Kids Club. Complementing this exquisite experience is complimentary access to Bagatelle Beach Club, where cherished memories are a testament to refined elegance.

A culinary oasis awaits at Garden Eid Brunch, nestled amidst the verdant splendour of Cyra Outdoor Terrace, while generations gather for unforgettable family moments. The rich tapestry of traditional Arabic flavors and Eid specials crafted to tantalize taste buds are available as of the second day of Eid for two days between 1 to 4pm.

The price is QAR 295 per person, inclusive of soft beverages.

Gift the gift of Fairmont Doha with Eid Sweet Delights Hamper from Dome to your loved ones. A curated selection of decadent cakes, sweets, and chocolates can be indulged in iconic Dome's luxurious packages.

Elevate festivities with the signature Moonlight Cake curated by French Pastry Chef Romain Castel.

Prices start from QAR 750 for medium packaging.

Luxury awaits with Divine Tea Retreat & Luxe Pampering Experience. An“Authentic Tea Time” at Dome followed by a rejuvenating Spa experience at Fairmont Spa can be immersed in.

The price is QAR 1200 for 2x50 min massages and afternoon tea for two.

Unforgettable memories with your little ones can be created with our Parent & Child Duo Massage at Fairmont Spa. A 30-minute duo massage in a couple's treatment room can be enjoyed.

Prices start from QAR 750. Visit Fairmont Doha and elevate your Eid al-Fitr celebrations to new heights.

For reservations, please call +974 40307200 or email [email protected] .