Beaches, Islands In Qatar Readied For Eid Holiday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the General Cleanliness Department, has readied 26 beaches and five islands to receive visitors during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

The Department deployed teams comprising 47 supervisors and 205 workers equipped with 80 cleaning vehicles and machines to clean out public places and picnic areas which attract a large number of visitors.

The teams also prepared 266 Eid Al Fitr prayer grounds to receive worshipers.

Qatar's coastline stretches 563 km with beaches of white sand and serene sea water that ranges from turquoise to deep blue.

The beaches include Al Ruwais beach (for general public), Al Ghariya beach (for families), Abu Zaluf beach (for families), Fuwairt beach (for general public), Al Zakhira beach (for families), Al Ferkiah beach in Al Khor (for families), Simaisma beach (for women), Simaisma beach (for families), Dukhan beach (for general public), Al Wakra beach (for general public), Al Wakra beach (for families), Al Kharaij beach (for singles and workers), Sealine beach (for families), Sealine beach (for general public), Adaid Beach (for general public), and others.

The beaches are provided with walkways, shades of different designs, permanent toilets, kiosks, barbeque areas, play areas for children, and volleyball and football grounds. Dedicated walkways for people with special needs have also been built at some beaches to give them access to the sea. The lighting system of almost all beaches is powered by solar energy.

Sealine beach in Mesaieed, one of the most popular, is ideal for families and groups of friends as it offers a wide variety of activities apart from swimming, like camel riding, safari tours and dune bashing. Moreover, it is a fantastic spot to watch the sunset.

Al Maroona is another of Qatar's most popular beaches, perfect for enjoying a day by the sea. Its fine sand and shallow waters make it a must-visit destination.

Simaisma beach features soft sand and shallow waters, which offer a safe environment for families with children to enjoy leisure time by the water. Peaceful and clean, it is ideal for long walks and relaxing under the sun.

Al Wakra beach for families is located on an area of 147,000 square metres, and is 25km from Doha. Al Wakra Public Beach spans 394,000 square metres, and is 26km from Doha. Simaisma beach for families covers 104,000 square metres, and is 44km from Doha. Al Ferkiya beach is spread over 146,000 square metres, and is 53km from Doha.

The visitors are required to avoid lighting fire directly on the ground are also needed to not bury charcoal ash in the sand and to maintain hygiene by throwing waste in the designated garbage containers. Visitors are also urged to wear lifeguard jackets while swimming in the sea for their safety.