Awqaf Ministry Opens New Mosque In Umm Al Hawaya

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Mosques Management Department, has opened a new mosque in Umm Al Hawaya (Asat Al-Ra'i) with the capacity of 515 worshipers.

The new mosque 'Youssef Hussein Ali Kamal' comes within the framework of the Ministry's plan to expand the number of mosques and develop them in all regions of the country, and to keep pace with urban growth and population increase, in line with the country's National Vision 2030.

The mosque includes a main prayer hall that can accommodate 455 worshipers, in addition to a women's hall that can accommodate 60 worshipers.

It also includes a spacious ablution place in addition to a large number of public parking lots, a number of which have been allocated to serve people with disabilities. The mosque is also topped with a tall minaret.

The Ministry's Engineering Affairs Department is responsible for providing the the country's needs for mosques and prayer halls, temporary mosques and supervising their preservation, preparing the annual plan for the maintenance of mosques and imams' residences.

This is in coordination with the competent authorities, supervising the preparation and implementation of construction and maintenance work for mosques, and supervising projects for the construction of mosques and accommodations for Imams.