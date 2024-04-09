Experience Luxury, Fashion, and Culture: McArthurGlen Celebrates EID Campaign 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Get ready to indulge in a celebration of luxury, fashion, and culture as McArthurGlen proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated EID Campaign 2024. From April 9th to May 5th, 2024, selected McArthurGlen Designer Outlets across Europe will transform into a haven for fashion enthusiasts, offering exclusive royal benefits, bespoke offers, and additional discounts to commemorate Eid Mubarak.

The Campaign is dedicated to Middle Eastern guests who represented the #1 International Market in Tax-Free spending in 2023, and eagerly enjoyed the quality and saving opportunities of McArthurGlen Designer Outlets shopping.

As the premier destination for fashion-forward travelers from the Middle East, McArthurGlen invites tourists from the GCC region to embark on a journey of style and sophistication at select participating centers. With a wide presence of 24 centers across Europe, including iconic cities like Milan, Venice, Rome, Vienna, and Paris, McArthurGlen has become a must-visit destination for those seeking the ultimate shopping experience.

The EID Campaign 2024 is a celebration of style, luxury, and designed to enchant and inspire fashion enthusiasts from the GCC region. McArthurGlen is thrilled to welcome tourists from the Middle East to experience the unique shopping and exclusive offers at its participating centers during this special time.

Participating McArthurGlen Designer Outlets in the EID Campaign 2024 include:

ITALY

• Serravalle (Milan): Europe's largest Luxury Designer Outlet boasting over 300 brands.

• Noventa di Piave (Venice): Offers all the luxury and glamour expected from a fashion destination.

• Castel Romano (Rome): The capital city's only premium and luxury outlet.

AUSTRIA

• Parndorf (Vienna): Features over 160 stores and houses all the luxury brands, offering a vibrant experience.

• Salzburg: Only 10 minutes from the city center, offering a wide collection of outdoor brands and designer names.

FRANCE

• Paris-Giverny: The latest addition to McArthurGlen's portfolio, opened in April 2023, catering to the chic demographic west of Paris.

SPAIN

• Malaga: Easily accessible from the city center and the renowned holiday resort of Marbella.

THE NETHERLANDS & GERMANY

• Roermond (Dusseldorf): One of Europe’s leading shopping experiences, boasting a wide array of premium and luxury brands.

• Berlin: A premium center close to town, offering sought-after brands.

• Neumunster (Hamburg): A premium shopping destination featuring 130 stores.

During the campaign period, tourists visiting these centers will enjoy unparalleled access to unique offers and discounts from the most sought-after local and international brands. Additionally, guests will be treated to royal benefits, including access to exclusive lounges, personalized shopping services, and complimentary drink vouchers.

To enhance the visitor experience, McArthurGlen offers a range of luxury services tailored to the needs of Muslim guests, including restaurants featuring Halal cuisine, dedicated prayer rooms, VIP lounges, hands-free shopping options, tax refund offices, and facilities for children. Every aspect of the guest experience is meticulously curated to ensure maximum comfort and convenience.

Participating brands during the EID Campaign 2024 include prestigious names such as Furla, Karl Lagerfeld, Armani, and Missoni, among others. With all these renowned brands under one roof, guests are guaranteed to find the perfect additions to their wardrobe at competitive prices.

The EID Campaign 2024 celebrates the joy of fashion. Tourists from the GCC region are being invited to immerse themselves in the unparalleled luxury and style available at McArthurGlen centers and make the most of the tax refund opportunities for additional savings.

For more information about McArthurGlen's EID Campaign 2024 and to plan your visit, please visit McArthurGlen Designer Outlets or contact ...



