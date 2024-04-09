               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 14


4/9/2024 2:45:58 AM

Company announcement no. 25

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 754.000 90.179.880
01. April 2024 - -
02. April 2024 23.000 116,93 2.689.390
03. April 2024 20.000 118,80 2.376.000
04. April 2024 20.000 119,27 2.385.400
05. April 2024 20.000 118,39 2.367.800
Total week 14 83.000 9.818.590
Total accumulated 837.000 99.998.470

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,685,803 treasury shares. equal to 3.06 % of the Bank's share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment

  • No. 25 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 14 - UK

