Industrialist Harsh Neotia At ED’S Office In Kolkata For Questioning; Refuses To Divulge Reason

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 9 (IANS) Reputed Kolkata-based industrialist and the Chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, Harshavardhan Neotia, popularly known as Harsh Neotia, arrived at the office of the ED at Salt Lake on the outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

While entering the central agency's office Harsh Neotia confirmed that he had been summoned by the ED for questioning, however, he refused to divulge the reasons behind the action.

“I will tell you everything later,” was his crisp reply.

ED officials, too, are maintaining silence in the matter.

To recall, in October 2014, Harsh Neotia and painter Subhaprasanna were grilled by the ED in relation to the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam.

While Subhaprasanna was grilled in connection with selling a company held by him to the Saradha Group chief, Sudipta Sen, Harsh Neotia was questioned for his reported links with the company which was basically an art venture.

Harsh Neotia is quite well-known in Kolkata circles as an art connoisseur. However, it is not clear whether he has been summoned at the ED's office in connection with that old case or if there is a new development.