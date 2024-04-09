Gurugram Authorities Issue Demolition Order For Five ‘Unsafe’ Chintels Towers

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 9 (IANS) The district administration has issued the demolition order for four towers that are“unfit for habitation” at Chintels Paradiso, a residential society located in Sector 109 in Gurugram.

The administration passed orders under the Disaster Management Act.

The subsequent structural safety audit reports of the IIT-Delhi had concluded that towers D, E, F, G, and H of Chintels Paradiso were“unsafe” for living and recommended the demolition of these towers.

The partial collapse of Tower D in February 2022 claimed two lives. In response, Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, had ordered the evacuation of five towers of the residential complex -- namely D, E, F, G, and H -- over the last two years.

According to the order issued on Monday by Yadav, the authorities granted permission for the demolition after the matter was deliberated by the committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena and the representatives of departments including Fire, Police, Labour, C&D (construction and demolition) Waste, MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram), Regional Officer, HPCB (Haryana Pollution Control Board), DDMA (District Disaster Management Authority), DTP-E (District Town Planner – Enforcement), and PWD-B&R (Public Works Department).

“Accordingly, permission has been given for the demolition of towers D, E, F, G, and H of Group Housing Society, namely M/s Chintels Paradiso Pvt Ltd, subjected to the compliances of policy/ guidelines of the following departments,” read the order, adding that the permission does not provide immunity from any other applicable state/Centre law/Act/policy related to the subject work.

Meanwhile, Edifice Engineering has started the demolition process.

The firm had brought down Supertech twin towers in Noida through an explosion in 2022 but is opting for mechanical demolition in Chintels.

Mayur Mehta of Edifice Engineering said, "We will first remove loose material like doors, fans, and lights from the structure, and segregate them as C&D waste that would later go to recycling plants. We will then raze the structure, except for the beams, concrete columns, internal and external walls."

“Unlike controlled implosion, these towers will be demolished by manual and mechanical methods. At present, we have engaged a workforce of 50 to start the demolition. This number will be increased, depending on the need and more machines will be engaged in future for the purpose,” added Mehta.

Rakesh Hooda, president of RWA, Chintels Paradiso, said,“We were waiting for the demolition order because, for the past two years, we have been living in rented accommodation.”

“We welcome the local authorities, as reconstruction could only take place after demolition, and we request the builder to comply with all the guidelines the authorities have directed to follow. The builder should get necessary approvals and clearances during the demolition, so there is no delay for reconstruction,” he added.