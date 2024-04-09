Congress Leaders Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka Extend Navrati, Gudi Padwa Greetings

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of traditional new year, wishing people happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Taking to X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted, "On the joyous occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Gudi Padwa, Chetti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, we extend our warmest greetings to all celebrating these vibrant spring-time festivals in different parts of the country. May the festivities herald new beginnings, and promote the feeling of fraternity and happiness."

On the social media platform, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "Heartiest greetings on the holy festival of worship of Maa Durga, the mother of the universe, the embodiment of all weapons, scriptures and mantras. May the Mother, who brings welfare to the entire world, infuse happiness, prosperity, and peace in your lives. Jai Mata Di."

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada Navsanvatsar. This day is celebrated in many places across the country with various symbols, food, and colourful ways - Wishing you a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba. I pray to God that this New Year brings happiness, prosperity and new energy in the life of all of you," she said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "New year, new enthusiasm, new joy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand and Sajibu festivals. May the New Year bring happiness, peace, and prosperity in the life of all of you."

Marking the onset of spring, Gudi Padwa - also known as the Marathi New Year, brings with it an unmissable festive cheer.

Navratri, a significant festival among Hindus, derives its name from the Sanskrit term meaning 'time of nine nights'. During these ten days and nine nights, devotees worship Shakti/Devi.