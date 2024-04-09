At Night, Air Defense Destroyed All 20 Shahed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, air defense forces destroyed all 20 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk in Telegram .

"On the night of April 9, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked with 20 Shahed -131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda - Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, as well as four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region," the statement said.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack. As a result of the air battle, all 20 "Shaheds" were shot down in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipro, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Lviv regions.

As Ukrinform reported, last night several groups of attack UAVs attacked the western regions of Ukraine .