Power Line Damaged In Odesa Region As Result Of Drone Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, the fall of the wreckage of a downed drone damaged a private household and cut a power line.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces in Telegram .

"As a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed drone in Odesa district, a private household was damaged and a power line was cut. No people were injured," the message says.

It is also noted that the Southern Defense Forces managed to effectively work out 9 barrage shells in the operational zone: 1 was shot down in Odesa region, 2 in Kherson region, and 3 in Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions.

At night, air defense destroyed all 20 "

The intense combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted about 2 hours.

The enemy targeted critical infrastructure.

On the night of April 9, Russian terrorist forces once again sent several waves of Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs across Ukraine's regions. Air defense forces destroyed all 20 drones .

