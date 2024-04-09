Power Line Damaged In Odesa Region As Result Of Drone Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, the fall of the wreckage of a downed drone damaged a private household and cut a power line.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces in Telegram .
"As a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed drone in Odesa district, a private household was damaged and a power line was cut. No people were injured," the message says.
It is also noted that the Southern Defense Forces managed to effectively work out 9 barrage shells in the operational zone: 1 was shot down in Odesa region, 2 in Kherson region, and 3 in Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions. Read also:
At night, air defense destroyed all 20 " Shahed
"
The intense combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted about 2 hours.
The enemy targeted critical infrastructure.
On the night of April 9, Russian terrorist forces once again sent several waves of Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs across Ukraine's regions. Air defense forces destroyed all 20 drones .
Photo: Getty Images
MENAFN09042024000193011044ID1108074020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.