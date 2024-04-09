New Edition Of A Classic Book Aims To Revive The Importance Of Coaching

(MENAFN- Pressat) A new fourth edition of the bestseller Effective Modern Coaching, by one of the world's leading business coaches Myles Downey, aims to revive and highlight the importance of coaching in the business world today. The book provides authoritative and proven guidance and techniques for any manager, executive or coach who wants to bring out the full potential of their employees and clients.

According to Downey, coaching has lost its 'shine' and is not nearly as effective as it should be, regularly failing to deliver any meaningful result. In this new edition of the book, the author presents his well-known and tested frameworks - The Effective Modern Coaching Model and The GROW Model - but they are now more evolved and suited for the business environment of today. Ultimately, the goal of the book is to help coaches and leaders deliver results that actually improve business performance.

Myles Downey says :“Effective coaching in the workplace delivers achievement, fulfilment, and joy from which both the individual and the organization benefit. Individual performance is a cornerstone of corporate performance and the need to achieve more from less is becoming increasingly vital. Coaching is a demonstrably successful approach to helping individuals perform at higher levels.“

Effective Modern Coaching has sold more than 333,000 copies since it was originally published in 1999 and was translated into various languages.

David Webster, C.Psychol., Partner at Centre for Teams, praises Effective Modern Coaching :“Myles is the real deal and his work, as expressed in Effective Modern Coaching, especially this new edition, is a must-read. Keeping us all honest as to the purpose and process for coaching is at the centre of this classic, which I continue to recommend to clients and colleagues alike.”

Myles Downey is recognized as one of the world's leading business coaches. He was the Founder of The School of Coaching in 1996, the first institution in Europe to focus solely on the development of coaching skills for coaches, managers and leaders. He is the author of Enabling Genius and The Enabling Manager(LID).

ENDS

Notes to editors



Effective Modern Coaching is published on 25th April 2024 by LID Publishing, available as a paperback and e-book.

For all media requests, please contact Teya Ucherdzhieva (E: ... ; M: +44 (0) 7928 666 131)

For more information about Myles Downey, please visit his LinkedIn or website For more information about LID Publishing, please visit