Exclusive Early Preview Of Our New Releases

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dear valued customer, in order to recognise and thank you for your loyalty to Bremont, we are writing to give you an exclusive early preview of the brand new releases of expertly crafted tool watches, as we prepare to unveil them at the world's biggest celebration of master watch making, Watches and Wonders in Geneva, where Bremont will be exhibiting for the first time.

Below you will find your exclusive preview of our new timepieces, which will officially launch on Bremont at: 07:30 (BST) 9th April 2024

To mark the evolution of our wonderful brand, from a humble foundation in aviation to a maker of tool watches that perform on the Land, in the Ocean and in the Skies we are proud to present 'The Wayfinder', an inspiring new identity designed as a celebration of Bremont's past, present and future.

'The Wayfinder' logo builds upon Bremont's founding propeller identity, overlaying the marks of a nautical compass and weaving in elements of our pride to bear Bremont's home nation's Union Flag.

Terra Nova is a stunning new collection of field watches, referencing and inspired by military pocket watches of the early 20th century. Available in 3 case sizes with varying functionality, the dial bearing oversized full-block Super-LumiNova® numerals for enhanced readability alongside a case constructed from durable 904L stainless steel.

Bremont introduces a new generation of its Supermarine diving watch series, enhancing and improving upon the collection's provenance and performance. The new Supermarine 300m models have been entirely redesigned and will feature a new, sleeker and slimmer profile case shape, crafted in 904L steel to maximise robustness and comfort.