Kevin Mckenzie Named Honorary Chieftain Of The 2024 Stirling Highland Games

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Stirling Highland Games Committee is thrilled to announce that former Scotland International hooker Kevin McKenzie has been appointed as the Honorary Chieftain for the highly anticipated 2024 Stirling Highland Games. McKenzie, renowned for his appetite to play for his Country at the highest level, will preside over this year's Gathering on Saturday 17th August.

Now an after-dinner speaker, he was a formidable rugby player in his day starting as a 7-year-old at Stirling County RFC minis. He went on to play Scotland age grade at U15 and U18s as well as Scottish Schools U19s. As he climbed the ladder, he Captained the Scotland U21 side, played Scotland B internationals and is Glasgow Warrior No43. He also captained Stirling County RFC at its height in the mid-90s including the game against the Barbarians at Forthbank Stadium.

His dedication to play for his Country showed as although he sat on the bench 25 times during his international career, he gained 14 caps between 1993 and 1998, playing in the 1995 Rugby World Cup and touring with Scotland to Argentina, New Zealand and Australia.

With his longstanding commitment to the club where he started playing, he continues to support and fundraise for Stirling County which embodies the values of community, sportsmanship, and preservation that lie at the heart of the Highland Games.

Reflecting on his appointment, Kevin expressed his gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to serve as the Honorary Chieftain, stating, "I'm very proud and honoured to be asked to be Chieftain of the Stirling Highland Games. It's nice to be recognized in this way and I am very proud of my local Stirling heritage and roots.

McKenzie continued, "The Stirling Highland Games represent not only a celebration of Scottish culture but it's also an amazing sporting community event. I look forward to joining fellow Scots and visitors from around the globe in commemorating its heritage and encouraging the many athletes competing on the day to do their very best."

President of the Stirling Highland Games Committee, Matt McGrandles, expressed his delight at having Kevin McKenzie as this year's Honorary Chieftain. McGrandles remarked, "We are thrilled to have Kevin as our Honorary Chieftain for the 2024 Stirling Highland Games. Having played alongside Kev at club and district level I am well aware of his passion for rugby. His commitment and leadership on the field were inspiring so I'm sure we can expect something similar as our Chieftain. My committee and I look forward to welcoming him to our Gathering on the day."

The Stirling Highland Games is scheduled to take place in Stirling on Saturday 17th August this year. The event organisers Ceangail are looking to build on last year's event with the usual traditional highland games competitions to watch; there will be the trader's village with street food and craft beers as well as market traders and producers; plus an interesting creative arts offering to celebrate the Stirling Burgh being 900 years old.

