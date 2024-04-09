Azerbaijan, World Bank Explore Best Practice To Raise Education

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

As the world experience expands, there is a need to adapteducation in Azerbaijan to the requirements of the modern era a number of important steps have been taken in thisdirection, it is undeniable that there is still a lot of work to bedone.

The Minister of Education and Science, Emin Amrullayev, met withthe World Bank's Country Manager for Azerbaijan, StefanieStallmeister. It was reported that during the meeting, the currentstatus of relations and prospects for cooperation between theMinistry of Education and Science and the World Bank werediscussed.

Given the World Bank has provided financial support in businessdevelopment and other fields in Azerbaijan, if this is the case,the question arises, what issues were discussed in the field ofdevelopment of Azerbaijani education at this meeting?

Speaking to Azernews education expert KamranAsadov noted that the World Bank is an institution that candirectly influence and impact the education system worldwide inevery sense of the word.







“The World Bank is an institution that directs all educationreforms happening worldwide, providing support towards achievingtheir goals. Azerbaijan has participated in several internationalgrant projects of the World Bank, and I consider this meeting to bequite significant. Because of the Ministry of Education and Sciencecurrently oversees the development of science in Azerbaijandirectly. I believe that the meeting with the World Bank will havea positive impact on increasing the international competitivenessof higher education in Azerbaijan.”

According to him, the education system of Azerbaijan has beeninternationally evaluated for more than 20 years now.

“It means that Azerbaijan actively participates in PISA, TIMMS,and other international assessments. In this regard, the World Bankcan also express its position on economic indicators in Azerbaijan is, if we achieve good results in international assessments,it directly relates to economic indicators.”

The expert believes that during the meeting with the World Bank,there will be more agreement and activity regarding the increase ininternational competitiveness of higher education, and theadvancement of Azerbaijani universities in international rankingswill be particularly emphasized.

"I believe that the World Bank has a particular stance,especially regarding community-based educational institutions. Thatis, today the World Bank is interested in expanding the coverageand ensuring the accessibility of community-based education inAzerbaijan. You may know that currently there are 1693kindergartens and nursery houses operating in Azerbaijan, coveringonly 30-35 percent of all children. However, the World Bank has settargets for these figures to exceed 50 percent in Azerbaijan. Thiswill encourage the opening of new kindergartens and nursery housesin regions, as well as community-based educationalinstitutions."

Asadov thinks that within the framework of cooperation with theWorld Bank, there is a need for new reforms in the education sectorin Azerbaijan.

"I believe that in this meeting, new content standards for thecurriculum in Azerbaijan, as well as the issue of teaching newsubjects, will emerge, and I expect positive changes from these is because there are studies for the implementation ofsignificant reforms in the education system by the World Bank. Thatis, today, the most serious and best research in the field ofeducation worldwide is conducted through the World Bank. Even whenwe access their website, we can see the most serious research,statistics, and data. Therefore, we can benefit from theirexperience, especially in improving the quality of secondaryschools, as well as the international competitiveness anddevelopment of higher education."

He stressed that after this meeting, a new stage in thedevelopment of higher education in Azerbaijan may begin.

"Especially, there is an issue of monitoring in secondarygeneral education schools. That is, there are good researches inthe World Bank regarding the formation of modern knowledge andskills in students, and I believe that we can use the approach ofthe World Bank in international assessments in monitoring exams. InAzerbaijan, today there is more assessment of the state examinationcenter. For instance, in the entrance and exit exams, there arealso assessments by the State Examination Center, which is underthe Ministry of Education. However, there are various assessmenttools for evaluating and measuring the quality of education, andthese are available in the World Bank. For example, even during themost critical periods, such as students' attitudes towards subjectsand their application of acquired knowledge, etc. For example,currently in Azerbaijan, exams only assess knowledge. There are noexams assessing skills. However, in the assessment of the WorldBank, there are test samples related to the assessment of newskills, and I believe that new assessment tools can be implementedin Azerbaijan in the coming years, and we can benefit from theWorld Bank's experience in this field."