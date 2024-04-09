EU Agrees To Restrict Imports Of Ukrainian Agricultural Products

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, April 8, the EU countries and the European Parliament preliminarily agreed on stricter restrictions on imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine, including poultry, sugar and corn.

This was announced by Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the European Union, Ukrinform reports citing DW .

This agreement extends the duty-free access that the European Union granted to Ukrainian agricultural products after the full-scale invasion in February 2022. It expires on June 5.

At the same time, the agreement reportedly restricts access for poultry, eggs, sugar, corn, cereals, and honey to the average volumes that were in place between mid-2021 and the end of 2023.

It is noted that the fact that 2021 was taken into account means that imports should be significantly reduced, because in 2021, which preceded the full-scale invasion, imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU were much lower due to quotas and import duties.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 27, EU permanent representatives approved the extension of the so-called autonomous trade measures (trade visa-free regime) for Ukraine for the next year with the only clarification on the conditions for applying protective restrictions.

Recently, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called on EU countries not to impose restrictions on trade with Ukraine during the war.

Photo for illustration purposes