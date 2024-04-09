Aalekh Foundation Announced 2Nd Edition Of Women Achievers Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 8, 2024: Aalekh Foundation is proud to announce the upcoming second edition of the Women Achievers Awards, following the resounding success of last year's event in April. Nominations for the prestigious awards opened on March 8, 2024, in celebration of International Women's Day and closed on March 31, 2024. The esteemed jury, comprising notable personalities such as IPS DK Pathak, Neelam Pratap Rudy, Dr. Neera Agnimitra, Prathap Suthan, and KPR Nair, convened on recently, to carefully shortlist the most deserving candidates across various fields.



The Women Achievers Awards is an esteemed initiative conceptualized and executed by the Aalekh Foundation. It aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of women across various spheres of life and is scheduled to take place on 21 April 2024 in New Delhi. The foundation believes in the power of acknowledging and honouring women who have made remarkable contributions to society, serving as inspirations for generations to come. The Women Achievers Awards stand as a testament to the Aalekh Foundation's unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and empowerment.



Dr. Rennie Joyy, the visionary founder of Aalekh Foundation, expressed her excitement for the upcoming edition of the awards, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the 2nd edition of the Women Achievers Awards, which serves as a platform to celebrate the indomitable spirit and remarkable achievements of women across India. At Aalekh Foundation, we are deeply committed to supporting and empowering women; these awards are a testament to our ongoing efforts. We believe that by recognizing and honouring women who have shattered barriers and defied stereotypes, we can inspire future generations to dream big and pursue their goals with unwavering determination."



Furthermore, the Women Achievers Awards 2024 promises to be a memorable event that celebrates women's accomplishments and serves as a catalyst for positive change in society.



I am deeply moved by the resilience and brilliance displayed by our nominees. Each woman's journey is a testament to the power of determination and the limitless potential within us all. Let us continue to uplift and celebrate the achievements of women, for they are the architects of change and inspiration for generations to come." - Neelam Pratap Rudy, Philanthropist.



The Aalekh Women Achievers Awards ceremony will take place on 21st April 2024 at Leela Palace, where the winners will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to society.





About Aalekh Foundation



Aalekh Foundation is a non-profit organisation that is committed to working towards the achievement of the G20 goals, with a specific focus on women's and children's welfare and empowerment. These goals are designed to address some of the most pressing issues facing our world today, including poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation. Aalekh Foundation is a section 8 non-profit organisation formed in 2015 and was founded by an Ex-Banker and Corporate Lawyer, Dr. Rennie Joyy, who has unyielding passion for creating a positive impact and fostering inclusive growth in communities worldwide through Aalekh Foundation.

