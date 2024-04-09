Russia Desperately Trying To Blame Ukraine For Moscow Mass Shooting - Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propaganda keeps pushing the false claim that Ukraine is responsible for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, thus boosting the call for a military call-up.

That's according to Serhii Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the President's Office, who spoke at a briefing on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"It's been three weeks now that Russian propaganda has been serving one topic: trying to shift responsibility for the terrorist attack in Moscow onto Ukraine. All Russian propagandists, including their top officials, have been engaged to this end," Leshchenko said, adding that former president Dmitry Medvedev is among them.

"They are trying to justify the failure of their own security agencies, as well as to justify further mobilization of their own population against Ukraine to gain at least a shred of sympathy from other countries," Leshchenko said.

Kremlin's claims of Ukraine involvement inmass shooting "cynical" lie – U.S. State Dep't

At the same time, as he noted, Russian propaganda never misses an opportunity to accuse European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron of "complicity" in the terrorist attack.

"It is clear why there is such aggression towards Macron – because of his openly pro-Ukrainian position, as well as his willingness to show Putin that there should be no red lines on the part of the Europeans in relation to the terrorist state," Leshchenko said.

As reported, on the evening of March 22, terrorists staged a shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the suburbs of Moscow. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

As a result of the attack, according to the latest data, 137 people were killed, including three children, and more than 180 were injured.

Four men of Tajik origin were detained on suspicion of committing the terrorist attack. Three more natives of Tajikistan were remanded in custody on suspicion of involvement in the mass shooting.