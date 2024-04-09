Macron And Sunak Discuss Strengthening Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron held a video conference during which they agreed to increase supplies of ammunition to Ukraine and discussed other priorities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the coming months.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to a press release provided by the Elysee Palace press service.

"It was, in particular, about increasing the supply of ammunition, drones and air defense equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine ," the document says.

It also states that after the conference in support of Ukraine held on February 26 in Paris, the parties agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts to prevent Russia from winning its aggressive war against Ukraine and "agreed to continue coordination to strengthen military support for Ukraine."

Support for Ukraine will also be at the center of discussions among the assembled heads of state and government at the Summit of the European Political Community, which will take place in the UK on July 18, 2024.

Among other topics, Macron and Sunak discussed "the unbearable humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards a lasting ceasefire and the return of peace and stability in the Middle East."

As Ukrinform reported, French President Emmanuel Macron does not rule out new initiatives at the European level to help Ukraine . "Those who put restrictions on support for Ukraine are choosing defeat," he said in an interview with French media.