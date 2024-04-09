One Person Killed, 10 Wounded In Shelling In Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and ten were injured in the shelling of Poltava region.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration in Telegram .
"The total number of victims is currently known to be 10 people. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," Philip Pronin said. Read also:
According to local media, a dormitory and three houses around it were damaged during the shelling.
As Ukrinform reported, in the evening, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Poltava community.
