Gold Bar Prices Hit Record High In Uzbekistan As Central Bank Updates Rates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the start of the year, precious metal quotations havegrown by 16%, repeatedly breaking records, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

On Monday, April 8, the Central Bank set the prices for goldbars and commemorative coins at a new maximum.

A 5-gram bar is currently priced at 4.92 million UZS - 111,000UZS more expensive than the previous Friday. One gram of theprecious metal is worth 983,920 UZS, up by 2.2% for the day and 16%since the beginning of the year.

Prices on global exchanges also continue to refresh multi-yearhighs. As of the closing of trading on April 5, a troy ounce wasvalued at $2327.70, which is equivalent to $75 per gram.

The Central Bank began selling gold coins to the population in2018, and two years later, gold bars were added to the offerings who purchase them are allowed to take them out ofUzbekistan, provided they follow certain conditions.

These moves have been explained by a desire to reduce the Uzbekeconomy's dependence on foreign currency. Additionally, accordingto experts, access to gold will widen investment opportunities andhelp secure savings.

Coins and bars can be bought and sold through commercial banks prices are updated daily and published on the Central Bank'swebsite and on a Telegram bot.

According to the Central Bank, since 2020, citizens ofUzbekistan have purchased 255 kg of standard bars, with the 10-grambars being the most popular.