               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Presidents Of Turkiye, Indonesia Discuss Efforts To Develop Bilateral Relations


4/8/2024 11:42:41 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto the bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of common concern between the two sides, especially in the fields of defense industries, military communications, and trade.

The Turkish President stressed the importance of continuing to unify efforts between the two countries on issues related to the Palestinian cause and the Islamic world.

MENAFN08042024000063011010ID1108073897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search