Presidents Of Turkiye, Indonesia Discuss Efforts To Develop Bilateral Relations

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto the bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of common concern between the two sides, especially in the fields of defense industries, military communications, and trade.
The Turkish President stressed the importance of continuing to unify efforts between the two countries on issues related to the Palestinian cause and the Islamic world.
