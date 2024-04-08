Video Games Top Source For TV Inspiration Says Jonathan Nolan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Cannes, France: Video games are likely to become the top source of story inspiration for Hollywood, producer and director Jonathan Nolan said Monday, days before his adaption of the post-apocalyptic role-playing game "Fallout" is set to stream.

Streaming from Thursday, "Fallout" takes place 200 years after a nuclear war when the descendants of people who hid in bomb shelters are forced to return to the irradiated surface beset by violence, anarchy and mutants.

The series was developed by Nolan and his wife Lisa Joy who together produced the acclaimed series "Westworld" which won the Critics' Choice award for most exciting new series in 2016.

Nolan, the brother of Christopher Nolan whose biopic "Oppenheimer" was the hit of this year's Oscars, also directs the first three episodes of "Fallout".

The series is airing a little more than one year after "The Last of Us", another series inspired by a post-apocalyptic video game.

Acclaimed by the public and critics, "The Last of Us", by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, has proven that a succesful transition from console to live action is possible.

"That was incredibly helpful that that show came out, that it was so brilliant, that it was so well received because it takes a lot of the pressure off," Nolan told journalists at the Canneseries festival where "Fallout" was screened out of competition.

Video game adaptions to the big and small screen are not new, although they have often disappointed, from the "Super Mario Bros" film that came out in 1993 to the "Resident Evil" series on Netflix in 2022.