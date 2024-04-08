Safadi Discusses War On Gaza, Bilateral Ties With Bosnian Counterpart

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday received a phone call from his Bosnian counterpart Elmedin Konakovic.

During their conversation, the top officials discussed efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Talks also went over various bilateral issues and strategies to strengthen cooperation between the two nations in different fields.