JAF Carries Out More Airdrops To Northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with five other countries carried out on Monday a series of airdrops of clothing, food and relief supplies to several locations in the northern Gaza Strip.

These airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The operation involved the participation of two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from the UAE, one aircraft from Egypt, one aircraft from the US, one aircraft from Germany, and one aircraft from Netherlands.



JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys to help alleviate the difficult circumstances during the holy month of Ramadan.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th.

The JAF has conducted 74 airdrops since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 159 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.

