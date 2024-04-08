Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI), Scinai Bioservices Enter MSA With Ayana Pharma

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on

the development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products, through its

contract development and manufacturing organization

(“CDMO”) business unit,

Scinai Bioservices, has signed a five-year Master Service Agreement (“MSA”) with Ayana Pharma Ltd. As outlined by the MSA, Scinai will provide drug-development and cGMP manufacturing services to Ayana; the agreement is forecast to bring in at least

$1.8 million

in revenues for Scinai over the next five years. Ayana officials noted that the company had done an extensive search looking for a CDMO and was“attracted” to Scinai's experience in biopharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing for clinical trials as well as its customer responsiveness and track record for meeting stringent international regulatory requirements. Company officials also appreciated the pristine condition of Scinai's modern and highly equipped laboratories and clean rooms.“This five-year contract validates our strategic decision to create two business units, one focused on providing CDMO services and the other on drug development of an innovative pipeline of biologic therapeutic products under license from the Max Planck Society and the University Medical Center Gottingen,

Germany,” said Scinai Immunotherapeutics CEO Amir Reichman in the press release.“This important CDMO contract with Ayana joins additional contracts already signed with other clients by our CDMO unit, all of which are generating revenues, offsetting fixed costs and allowing for rapid growth of our business.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.



Scinai Immunotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products beginning with an innovative, derisked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO (“CDMO”) providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and preclinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early-stage biotech companies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

